ABC News Layoffs Part Of Restructuring At Walt Disney Company

Layoffs were taking place on Thursday at ABC News as part of a restructuring and job cuts across The Walt Disney Co.

The layoffs were in the “low single digit” percentage of the workforce and were across the news division, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. The news division has about 1,400 employees.

Other network news divisions also have laid off employees over the past year, including NBC News, CBS News and Fox News. In some cases, the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated a volatile media environment, with a push toward streaming and digital.

Walt Disney’s Television Group has been also cutting positions in general entertainment divisions on Thursday, as part of a major restructuring. Earlier on Thursday, Radio Disney said that it was ceasing operations. ESPN cut jobs last month. The company announced last week that 32,000 employees, in Parks, Experiences and Resorts division, would be laid off by March. Included in that figure were the layoffs of 28,000 employees that were already announced. The theme parks have been especially hit by COVID-19, with Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure still closed and other parks suffering from a downturn in tourism because of the pandemic.

ABC News went through a restructuring in 2010 that reportedly affected more than 300 employees whose positions were eliminated through a combination of layoffs, voluntary buyouts and retirements.