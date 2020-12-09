ABC Picks Up ‘Home Economics’ To Series, Siblings Comedy Comes From Michael Colton, John Aboud, Topher Grace & Lionsgate

Home Economics, from Michael Colton, John Aboud and Topher Grace, has been handed a series order at ABC.

This marks the network’s first comedy pilot handed a series order in an unusual year for broadcast network development. ABC’s previous comedy orders – Call Your Mother and Rebel – went straight-to-series.

The single-camera comedy, which is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Colton (Penguins of Madagascar), will air in spring 2021. It is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Home Economics stars and is exec produced by That ‘70s Show alum Topher Grace.

The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

2020 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain also star.

Developed by Colton and Aboud, who also co-wrote features A Futile and Stupid Gesture and The Comebacks as well as the series Children’s Hospital, the pair will exec produce alongside Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of the Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang will co-executive produce.

ABC has two other outstanding comedy pilots – Work Wife and Kids Matter Now.

Work Wife is a single-camera comedy inspired by the real-life partnerships of longtime friends and Live with Kelly & Ryan co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the longtime writing-producing team and The Real O’Neals co-creators.

Kids Matter Now a multi-camera comedy about a diva boss from Better with You creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan, CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.