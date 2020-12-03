ABC’s Vicki Dummer & Andy Kubitz, 20th TV’s Dan Kupetz Among Senior Executive Departures In Disney TV Group Cuts – Update

EXCLUSIVE UPDATED WITH MORE NAMES: Following the recent consolidation of ABC and Hulu’s original content under Craig Erwich and 20th Television and Touchstone TV under Karey Burke, a number of high-level executives are exiting their posts in the ongoing major round of layoffs across Disney’s TV Group today. A rep for Disney’s General Entertainment had no comment.

The list is said to include several ABC veterans including Vicki Dummer who has been at the network for 24 years in key roles across multiple departments, most recently as Head of Current Series Programming, ABC Entertainment.

Also believed to be leaving is Andy Kubitz, who has been EVP Programming Strategy, ABC Entertainment, overseeing scheduling for the network since 2012.

Among the high-profile departures are said to be William Burton, SVP and Head Of Daytime, Sports and Syndicated Development/Production for ABC Entertainment, and the network’s head of research Elizabeth Sloan.

Additionally, I hear ABC veteran Jennifer Mayo, SVP at ABC Entertainment, and David Marko, ABC’s head of movies and miniseries, are departing too.

On the studio side, I hear exiting is Dan Kupetz who joined 20th TV as EVP and head of Business Affairs and Operations less than a year ago. The respected CBS BA veteran succeeded Howard Kurtzman. In light of Kupetz’s departure and the recent consolidation of 20th TV and Touchstone TV, the latter studio’s head of BA, Carlos Williams is expected to oversee the merged operation, I hear.

Additionally, leaving are 20th TV are Jennifer Gwartz, EVP Of Comedy & Drama Development, whose position went to Carolyn Cassidy in the recent restructuring, and head of comedy Cheryl Dolins.