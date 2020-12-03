A24 And Scott Rudin Productions Land The Rights To Douglas Stuart’s ‘Shuggie Bain’ With Plans Develop For TV

A24 and Scott Rudin Productions have won the rights to Douglas Stuart’s highly acclaimed debut novel, Shuggie Bain, with plans to adapt for television. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will produce.

Already celebrated as one of the major literary works of 2020, Shuggie Bain recently won the prestigious Booker Prize and was named “The Book of the Year” by both The Telegraph and The London Times. It has also become an international bestseller, debuting at #1 on the L.A. Times and #3 on the New York Times bestseller lists, among many others. The book has been named one of the best of the year by numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, Kirkus Reviews, Vogue, Elle, and The Observer. It was a finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction, The Kirkus Prize, The Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and a nominee for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with A24 and Scott Rudin Productions in bringing Shuggie Bain to the screen,” said Stuart. “I often thought of the book in cinematic terms, and the glamourous, calamitous Agnes Bain certainly believes herself to be the star of her own movie. This is a chance to show the city of Glasgow with all her tenacity and unsinkable spirit, and to celebrate the love and hope between Shuggie and Agnes.”

Published in February by Grove Atlantic, Shuggie Bain has received high praise since its release from such outlets as The Washington Post and NPR.

Stuart is set to adapt the novel himself, which was inspired by his own childhood in 1980s Glasgow and written over a ten-year period while working full time in the New York fashion industry.

“Douglas Stuart is an incredibly talented and sophisticated writer, capturing his world and characters with the kind of authenticity, rhythm, vivid detail, and heartbreaking emotion that you rarely see in any book, let alone a debut novel,” said A24 and Scott Rudin Productions. “We are so excited to work with him to tell this powerful and deeply moving story in a new way.”