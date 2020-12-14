Click to Skip Ad
A24 Ilana Glazer Movie ‘False Positive’ Sells To Hulu

Ilana Glazer
ap

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to False Positive which was co-written, produced and stars Ilana Glazer.

John Lee directs Glazer in which she plays Lucy, who after attempts of getting pregnant finely finds a dream fertility doctor in Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough. Justin Theroux plays Lucy’s husband Adrian.

The movie reps Glazer’s first feature co-writing credit. Lee co-wrote the script and has a story by with Alissa Nutting. Pic was produced by Jonathan Wang, Glazer and Lee.

