A+E Networks Elevates Susan Tanamli To Chief Technology Officer

A+E Networks has promoted Susan Tanamli to chief technology officer.

Since joining the company in 2005, she has held several positions, serving since 2019 as SVP and head of technology.

The promotion was announced by COO and CFO David “Digger” Granville-Smith, to whom she will report. A+E, a joint venture of the Hearst Corp. and the Walt Disney Co., runs a portfolio of networks including A&E, History and Lifetime. On the streaming front, it has placed an emphasis on supplying programming to other outlets as opposed to mounting its own direct-to-consumer service. It recently set a deal with Discovery to funnel shows to Discovery+, which will go live in the U.S. in January.

In her new role, based in New York, Tanamli is responsible for all of A+E Networks’ technology, leading the global technology group. The division includes cloud, enterprise products and applications, infrastructure, architecture, operations, cyber security, data analytics and supporting the technology needs of the entire organization.

“Susan has been at the forefront of the ever-evolving technological landscape,” Granville-Smith said in a press release. “Most importantly, Susan brings laser-focused attention to solving client challenges, enabling us to grow our businesses in unique and innovative ways. With her broad perspective of our operations and the content industry overall, coupled with her tech savvy, I am excited for Susan to take us to the next level.”

During her run at A+E, Tanamli has focused on supporting and implementing technology for departments such as Programming & Scheduling, Rights, Sales, Human Capital Management and Finance. She has also led an incubator group for new technologies, UI/UX design and change management.