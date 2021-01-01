Deadline’s Disruptors To Remember In A Year To Forget – A Photo Gallery

If 2020 began with promise, all that changed as every industry tradition we took for granted was stripped away without warning. The pandemic has seen nearly 20 million positive cases in the U.S. alone, and soon 350,000 will be dead. Every facet of entertainment was impacted: live theaters and movie theaters closed, production in TV and movies halted, agencies reliant on live events and film and TV shows saw revenues dry to a trickle. Layoffs and furloughs followed everywhere.

Then came the social protests following the death of George Floyd, the polarization and politicization of everything down to whether to wear protective masks to stem the spread of Covid, and a divisive presidential election still being disputed by the loser, and 2020 became an ugly year.

During moments of disruption, some shrink from adversity and resist change, while others step up and stand tall and find ways to turn hardship into a positive. Here is a look back at those in the industry who found ways to be memorable in a most forgettable year.

