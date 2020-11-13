Zazie Beetz Joins Brad Pitt In Sony’s Action Pic ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta star Zazie Beetz has rounded out the cast of Sony’s action-thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Plot details are vague and it is unknown who Beetz will be playing as well.

Beetz has becoming one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars following her breakout role on the FX series Atlanta. Following that role, studio execs began to notice as she began landing some of Hollywood’s most coveted roles starting with the female lead in Deadpool 2. She would follow that up as the love interest of Joaquin Phoenix in Warner Bros. blockbuster hit Joker. Her film Nine Days just had its premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

She is currently filming The Harder They Fall.

She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.