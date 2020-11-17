Zachary Levi Joins ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ Movie From Lionsgate & Kingdom Story Company

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has signed on to topline The Unbreakable Boy, an inspirational true story drama from Lionsgate and I Can Only Imagine and I Still Believe producer Kingdom Story Company.

Jon Gunn is the screenwriter and director behind this project. He is the writer and executive producer of I Still Believe and also helmed the faith-based film Do You Believe?

Based on the book by Scott M. LeRette with Susy Flory, The Unbreakable Boy follows Austin, a kid born with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him – especially his dad, Scott (Levi), who changes his life as he comes to see Austin not as the symbol of something broken, but the triumph of an indestructible spirit.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and Kevin Downes are producing through their Kingdom Story Company banner with Jerilyn Esquibel and Peter Facinelli. Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

The pic is slated to begin production shortly. Levi and Erwin Brothers will then pivot to their next Lionsgate project, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, in which Levi plays the NFL MVP and Hall of Famer.

Levi is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming WB/DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Other forthcoming films include Lionsgate’s Under Cover, with Cole Sprouse; director Kevin Macdonald’s untitled thriller in which he stars opposite Shailene Woodley, Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch; and Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10½.

The Chuck alum is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.