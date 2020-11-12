Click to Skip Ad
YouTube Outage Lasts More Than Two Hours, But Website Now Returned To Action

YouTube fans had to find a new pastime for two hours today, as the site experienced an apparent technical issue that prevented videos from loading. 

Users began reporting problems just before 7 PM ET, per the DownDetector site, which monitors internet outages.

YouTube’s website was accessible throughout the probem, but clicking on a video resulted in a black screen and a constantly loading circle without resolution.

Twitter was a hub of complaints, with the #YouTubeDOWN hashtag trending.

 YouTube acknowledged the problem in a tweet, but did not specify what caused the outage. “…And we’re back—we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.”

ad