YouTube Forgoes Annual ‘Rewind’ Video For The First Time In 10 Years: “2020 Has Been Different”

For the first time since 2010, YouTube has decided to forgo its annual retrospective Rewind video.

The popular video streaming platform made the announcement Thursday morning, confirming the decision on social media. In a statement posted on Twitter, the official YouTube account told fans that they can expect not to see the annual walk down memory lane this year.

“Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you. But 2020 has been different,” the official YouTube statement said. “And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the globe off its balance as early as January, 2020 has been a year defined by loss and uncertainty. As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins reports over 52 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 1,289,000 deaths around the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which seems to have no end in sight as numerous countries including the United States brace for new waves, wasn’t the major happening of 2020. Through out the year, calls against police-brutality reverberated around the world, with Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place both on American soil and overseas and the #EndSARS movement gaining ground in Nigeria.

On top of the social and political events of this year, 2020 has seen a number of disasters, both natural and man-made, affecting humans across the globe. As wildfires ripped through the Pacific Northwest in August, a fatal explosion in Beirut left families in Lebanon disturbed and need of aid.

YouTube acknowledged that with all that has transpired in the past 11 months, its users created good and positivity for themselves and their communities when possible.

“You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh,” the statement continues. “You made a hard year genuinely better.”

YouTube Rewind often takes a look back at some of the video platform’s biggest moments of the year. The 2018 video heavily featured Epic Game’s popular battle royale game Fortnite and the undeniable hold K-Pop has on pop culture. Last year’s video counted down the platform’s most liked-videos, including make-up tutorials, sports clips and life hacks.