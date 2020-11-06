Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix To Trial Linear Channel Option In France

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp Ousted From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise At Warner Bros
Read the full story

‘Young Wallander’: Euro Detective Drama Renewed At Netflix For Season 2

Young Wallander
Netflix

Kurt Wallander is set to take on more cases after European drama Young Wallander was renewed at Netflix for a second season.

The streamer launched the first season of the series, produced by Banijay-backed Yellow Bird UK and based on Henning Mankell’s novels, in September.

Swedish actor Adam Pålsson stars as the eponymous detective with Argo’s Richard Dillane and Black Mirror’s previously Leanne Best also starring. Pålsson takes on the mantle of Wallander after he was played by Kenneth Branagh in a BBC adaptation of Mankell’s books.

The show is a modern reimagining of the detective story with Kurt Wallander navigating the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden. In the first season, after he was unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander had to learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

The first season was written by Ben Harris, directed by Ole Endresen and Jens Jonsson and produced by Berna Levin. It’s understood that Chris Lunt and Michael A. Walker, writers of Sky’s Italian drama Devils, which is airs on The CW in the U.S., are writing on the second season.

The second season is set to air in 2021.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad