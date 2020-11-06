‘Young Wallander’: Euro Detective Drama Renewed At Netflix For Season 2

Kurt Wallander is set to take on more cases after European drama Young Wallander was renewed at Netflix for a second season.

The streamer launched the first season of the series, produced by Banijay-backed Yellow Bird UK and based on Henning Mankell’s novels, in September.

Swedish actor Adam Pålsson stars as the eponymous detective with Argo’s Richard Dillane and Black Mirror’s previously Leanne Best also starring. Pålsson takes on the mantle of Wallander after he was played by Kenneth Branagh in a BBC adaptation of Mankell’s books.

The show is a modern reimagining of the detective story with Kurt Wallander navigating the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden. In the first season, after he was unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander had to learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime.

The first season was written by Ben Harris, directed by Ole Endresen and Jens Jonsson and produced by Berna Levin. It’s understood that Chris Lunt and Michael A. Walker, writers of Sky’s Italian drama Devils, which is airs on The CW in the U.S., are writing on the second season.

The second season is set to air in 2021.