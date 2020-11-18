‘You’ Season 3: Saffron Burrows Upped To Series Regular, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle Among 12 Cast In Netflix Series

Saffron Burrows (Mozart in the Jungle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) has been promoted to series regular from recurring, and Dylan Arnold (Halloween, Nashville) and Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) also are set as new series regulars on the upcoming third season of the Netflix series You. Additionally, Michaela McManus (The Village, Aquarius), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble, Another Life), Ben Mehl (The Good Wife), Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary), Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0), Bryan Safi (9-1-1, Desperados), Mackenzie Astin (Homeland, The Loudest Voice), Ayelet Zurer (Angels & Demons, Daredevil) and Jack Fisher (NCIS, Agents of Shield) have been tapped for recurring roles in the series headlined by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti).

Burrows returns as Love’s mother, Dottie. After her son’s death, Dottie is determined to pour her love and attention into Love and her new grandchild.

Arnold plays Theo, a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather. Theo is wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled, with a propensity to get tangled up in his loved ones’ problems and to drown his own in controlled substances and dangerous behavior.

Gabrielle portrays Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her. Marienne is a keen observer of the neighborhood’s denizens, too savvy in the ways of the real world to be taken in by patrons’ privilege and oblivious entitlement. Beneath her practical, buttoned-up exterior, Marienne is hiding personal struggles that continue to set her back, hard as she tries to create a better life for herself and her young child.

McManus recurs as Natalie, Joe’s next door neighbor and subject of his growing fascination.

Married to a powerful man, Natalie is a professional and social success. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life. One that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about.

Chan-Kent plays Kiki, a devoted member of Sherry’s cliquish “mean girl” friend group. Kiki is a wife, mother and life coach who enjoys a life of entitlement, frequenting mid-day fitness classes and enjoying lengthy gossip sessions at the local cafe.

Mehl portrays Dante, a librarian who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings. A veteran whose eyesight was damaged, Dante is a dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren who longs to expand his family, and delights in helping his friends with their children.

O’Shea plays Andrew, an adoring member of Sherry’s cliquish inner circle. A fit stay-at-home dad, Andrew is dependably tuned in to the latest town gossip.

Sean is Brandon. Kiki’s husband, who struck it rich in his mid 20’s as a tech investor, is now a stay-at-home dad for his kids.

Safi plays Jackson. Andrew’s wry husband; they have an enviable, loving marriage. Despite Jackson’s high-powered job as a tech attorney, he’s managed to stay humble.

Astin is Gil. A mild-mannered geology professor is thoughtful, friendly, and genuinely good-hearted if a bit vanilla and naive.

Zurer plays Dr. Chandra. A chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couple’s therapist who has every intention of getting to the bottom of her patients’ issues.

Fisher portrays Young Joe Goldberg. Seen in flashbacks to a Boy’s Home where he is bullied

mercilessly, Young Joe is sensitive and vulnerable to influence.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Gamble serves as showrunner and executive produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo.

