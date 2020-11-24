‘The Night Logan Woke Up’: Xavier Dolan To Shoot First TV Series In March 2021

Studiocanal , Canal+ and Quebecor Content are teaming up to produce Xavier Dolan ’s (Mommy) first drama series,

The psychological thriller will chart the story of three friends whose lives are shattered after one of them commits rape. The five episode drama, which is due to start production in March 2021, will air as a Quebecor Content and Canal+ Original in 2022. Studiocanal will handle international distribution rights.

The show is adapted from Michel Marc Bouchard’s eponymous theatre production. Dolan will both write and direct and produce along with Nanoby’s Nancy Grant and Jasmyrh Lemoine. Javi Hernandez and Harry Grivakis of VVS Films brokered the deals on behalf of the filmmakers and will serve as executive producers.

The series will star original cast members from the 2019 play including Julie Le Breton, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Éric Bruneau and Patrick Hivon, along with Xavier Dolan and Julianne Côté,