WWE Plans Extensive Undertaker Farewell, Including Programming, Mattel Action Figure

Bray Wyatt is upended by his opponent, The Undertaker, at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif.

The WWE will bid adieu to a legend later this month, as it announced that Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take place at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET on the WWE Network.

The streaming series will cap a 30-year career for the wrestler. Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love, to his critically-acclaimed match vs. AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania, Undertaker has met some of the top challengers of his time, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley.

He has had multiple WWE Championship reigns; and had an undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years.

As part of Undertaker’s Final Farewell and 30th anniversary, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of the Deadman” throughout November. That includes recently debuted documentaries Meeting The Undertaker and WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer on WWE Network.

Also airing are The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer, premiering this Sunday, November 8, and Brothers of Destruction, which premiered in October at the Austin Film Festival and will stream on WWE Network on Sunday, November 15.

In addition, Undertaker will be a special guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions immediately following Survivor Series.

The WWE’s plans include online features, including an Undertaker Tik Tok Challenge, Instagram filter, and Snapchat lens, two exclusive product opportunities with Funko only available at Amazon, feature space in 2,300 Walmarts, including an exclusive Mattel action figure, and national media appearances including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.