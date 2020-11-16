World Of Wonder To Launch ‘Drag Race Spain’

Drag Race has brought its fabulous brand of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to different parts of the world includling Thailand, the United Kingdom, Holland, Chile and Canada. Now, World of Wonder is looking to further the global reach of the reality drag queen competition with Drag Race Spain.

World of Wonder, the production company behind the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing, has set Drag Race Spain which will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and other international markets, day-and-date with the Spanish airing on ATRESplayer Premium.

“It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race‘s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

The host, judges, cast, and premiere date of Drag Race Spain will be “Ru-vealed” in the months to come.

Drag Race Spain is produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Buendía Estudios and executive produced by World of Wonder. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell are executive producers.

The deal with ATRESplayer PREMIUM was brokered by Nick Tanner, Director of Sales and Co-Productions and Eliana Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager for Passion Distribution. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.