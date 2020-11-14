Work At Home? Pay 5% More In Taxes, Say Deutsche Bank Researchers

The joy of working in your sweats may soon come at a price.

A research team at Deutsche Bank has proposed a tax on remote workers once the pandemic ends. The concept would support the economic recovery and subsidize people whose jobs require attendance outside the home.

“The sudden shift to [work from home] means that, for the first time in history, a big chunk of people have disconnected themselves from the face-to-face world, yet are still leading a full economic life,” thematic research analyst Luke Templeman said in the report. “That means remote workers are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy whilst still receiving its benefits.”

Deutsche Bank said that its research discovered that 60% of those working from home during the pandemic want to continue that arrangement for two or more days per week once there’s a vaccine in place. Those opting to stay at home cite not commuting, buying lunch, or dressing for the office, plus the flexibility and convenience of being at home as benefits.

Deutsche Bank claims there’s a big cost to the broader economy, which was designed for trudging into the office, factory or store.

The solution is a work-from-home tax on 5% of wages. Employers would cover the extra cost if they don’t provide workers with permanent desks. Those that work from home would see the tax deducted from their paychecks on a per-diem basis.

Deutsche Bank argues the cost would be roughly equivalent to going into work expenses.