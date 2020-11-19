‘Wonder Woman 1984’ HBO Max Theatrical Day & Date Release: Independent Cinema Alliance Applauds Warner Bros

AMC’s Adam Aron isn’t the only one who is happy about WarnerMedia’s decision’s to take Wonder Woman 1984 theatrical day and date on HBO Max. This morning the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), which reps North America indie movie theatre owners, exclaimed their support to the Burbank, CA studio and its plans to keep the Gal Gadot-Kristen Wiig-Chris Pine movie on the release schedule on Dec. 25; this despite the fact that cinemas will be competing with the streaming service for eyeballs.

“The film’s ‘pandemic model’—which does not reflect a long-term, formal shift in the studio’s distribution strategies—will ensure that moviegoers across North America will see Wonder Woman in theaters and help save the day for our cinemas this Christmas” reads the ICA release.

“We are extremely grateful for the extraordinary and unrivaled support and leadership from our valued industry partner Warner Bros.,” said Byron Berkley, ICA President. “After boldly launching the Labor Day reopening of movie theaters across the country with their release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Warner Bros. has again shown their unwavering commitment to theatrical exhibition by virtually saving Christmas for our industry, keeping Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25th.”

“ICA intends to take this crisis as an opportunity to project a bright future for our industry,” added Brian Schultz, Chairman of Studio Movie Grill. We know the critical importance of storytelling in this very challenging time. Together we will set an example of flexibility, innovation and partnership for the greater good, bringing incredible films to our guests, the way they should be seen on the big screen as a shared experience.”