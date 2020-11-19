Wolf Entertainment Honors The Memory Of Director David Rodriguez On One Chicago

Wolf Entertainment remembered director/producer David Rodriguez tonight with a tribute to him on One Chicago, the NBC Wednesday lineup of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D and Chicago Med..

Rodriguez, whose credits include The Chi, Queen of the South, and episodes of all Chicago fseries, died October 29 from complications of a stroke. He was 50.

He worked in Corrections and Law Enforcement, including serving time as an undercover narcotics officer in South Florida. Then, in 2003, Rodriguez took the leap into the entertainment business to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a director.

Watch the tribute below.