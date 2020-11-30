Click to Skip Ad
WME Names Cindy Garas Head Of Human Resources

Cindy Garas
Courtesy of Cindy Garas

Effective immediately, Cindy Garas has joined WME as SVP, Human Resources. She will be based at WME’s Beverly Hills office.

Garas joins the agency from Walmart, where she provided senior HR leadership to the U.S. Marketing and Media Groups. She previously led human resources for Jet.com.

In her role, Garas will work closely with WME leadership and serve as a member of Endeavor’s global human resources leadership team.

The role gives Garas oversight of human resources across the agency, including teams based in Beverly Hills, London, Nashville, New York, and Sydney.

Garas is a seasoned HR executive with previous experience at Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, the National Basketball Association, Macmillan Publishing and Wiley Publishing.

