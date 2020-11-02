Dan Limerick Promoted To COO At WME

Dan Limerick has been promoted to chief operating officer of WME, the agency said Monday, moving up from his previous role as Head of Business Affairs at Endeavor Client Group.

In the newly created position, he will now work with Endeavor Client Group president and WME chairman Lloyd Braun and WME president Ari Greenburg to oversee all areas of the agency, business priorities and strategic initiatives. In addition, he will continue to oversee the business affairs function at Endeavor Client Group.

“Dan has been a critical thought partner to our agency and clients throughout his time at WME, serving as a steady hand amidst transformational changes in our industry,” said Braun today. “Dan’s character and judgment are emblematic of who we strive to be, and we look forward to him playing a larger role in the growth of WME.”

Limerick joined WME as Head of Television Business Affairs in 2016, coming from Warner Bros Television where he had been EVP and Head of Business Affairs.

“During my time at WME, I have been continually inspired by the passion and creativity of my colleagues,” Limerick said. “I look forward to my continued collaboration with them, and am beyond excited to partner with Lloyd and Ari as we navigate this time of unprecedented change and opportunity in our business.”