‘Wipeout’ Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course On TBS Reboot

A contestant on the upcoming reboot of Wipeout has died after completing the show’s obstacle course.

Deadline has confirmed with sources close to production that the contestant on the TBS show needed medical attention after completing the course and was seen to by medical professionals before paramedics were called and the contestant was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the show’s location in the Santa Clarita, CA area.

The show is being hosted by John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) with Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty) as the entrenched Host in the Field.

The reboot was ordered by the WarnerMedia cable network in April with Endemol Shine North America producing a 20-episode run.

The series previously ran for seven seasons and 130 episodes on ABC between 2008 and 2014. Created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, the series, which was originally filmed at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, went on to become a massive international hit with local versions in more than 30 territories including the UK and Germany.

The obstacle course competition returned with new format twists. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors. The big red balls, an iconic staple of the show, are also back.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokeswoman said.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” an Endemol Shine North America spokesman added.