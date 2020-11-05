William Jackson Harper To Headline Season 2 Of ‘Love Life’ Anthology Series On HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper has been tapped as the lead of Season 2 of Love Life, HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Harper succeeds Anna Kendrick, who toplined the first season of the show.

As revealed at the time of Love Life‘s renewal, Season 2 will remain set in New York City but will focus on a new character’s journey. It centers on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he’d already found.

Love Life, HBO Max’s first original scripted series, is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series comes from creator Sam Boyd, who co-showruns with Bridget Bedard. Boyd and Bedard serve as executive producers alongside Kendrick, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.

Harper is best known for his role as Chidi in NBC’s comedy series The Good Place, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He recently wrapped production on Barry Jenkins’ Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad, premiering in 2021. This December, he stars in the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Audible presentation of Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. He also will narrate the upcoming Marvel audiobook series Black Panther: Sins of the King, which releases on Serial Box in January. Earlier this year, Harper completed production on the indie film We Broke Up opposite Aya Cash.

Harper is repped by UTA, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.