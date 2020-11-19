Will Gluck Producing Romantic Comedy ‘Motherf*&er’ For Sony; Nicole Delaney To Pen Script

EXCLUSIVE: Will Gluck, through his company Olive Bridge Entertainment, will produce Sony Pictures’ Motherf*&er, a multi-generational romantic comedy based on a true story. The company has a first-look deal with the studio, and Olive Bridge’s film head Jodi Hildebrand will also produce. The film will be written by Nicole Delaney, with an eye for her to direct.

Maia Eyre is overseeing the project for the studio. The plot is being kept under wraps.

Gluck directed the box office hit Peter Rabbit, based on the screenplay he wrote with Rob Lieber. He recently wrapped production on the film’s sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which Sony is releasing in theaters on January 15, 2021.

Gluck is currently developing with the studio Steal Away, a remake of the French romantic comedy The Last Diamond, written by Gluck and Chris Bremner for Columbia Pictures; Lost & Found, a road trip romantic comedy written by Meredith Dawson; and Move On, a sci-fi romance spec script written by Ken Kobayashi. Additionally, he and Bremner are writing the buddy action comedy End of the World, which he will also direct. On the television side, Olive Bridge produces several hit shows airing now including Woke on Hulu, Sneakerheads on Netflix and Encore on Disney+.

Delaney wrote and directed the short film Thirsty starring Maya Rudolph and Jay Ellis through FX’s Cake, which premiered in competition at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019. She is currently developing the Amazon series Nobody’s Princess with CBS and Fullwell 73. Previously, she staffed on Apple TV’s The Afterparty, HBO’s Vegetable, Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth on Netflix and TBS’ Search Party. Additionally, her short film Yoyo premiered at Tribeca in 2017.

Delaney is represented by Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.