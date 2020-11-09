Wild Bunch International Sets Key Internal Promotions

Wild Bunch International, an independent subsidiary of European film, TV and media group Wild Bunch, has made four internal promotions just as the virtual AFM gets into gear. The sales company, which was formed as part of a reorganization last year, remains under the management of Eva Diederix.

WBI has notably named Noémie Devide to head up production and acquisitions in close collaboration with Diederix’s team. Devide will continue in her role at Mad River International. Via Getaway Films, the Wild Bunch-affiliated indie, Devide is in post on Alexandre Aja’s O2 for Netflix. Melanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi star.

Also taking a new role is Livia Van Der Staay, who will be charged with business development as well as the operation, research and distribution of catalogue titles on an international level. She will supervise the development of WBI’s activity via the company’s collaboration with CAA to extend production and distribution agreements globally, secure access to content and organize the exploitation of rights. The first production and distribution agreements will be announced early next year.

Solene Michel, meanwhile, along with her activities in the marketing department which remains under the direction of Emmanuelle Castro and Alya Belgaroui, will develop special operations for the enhancement of catalogues represented by WBI.

Finally, Antoine Guilhem will be in charge of of sales administration and coordination in the exploitation of rights via various services.

WBI says it is continuing its reorganization and transformation in order to face major changes in the business. Films recently repped at the fall festivals include Quentin Dupieux’s Mandibules and Dea Kulumbegashvili’s buzzed about Beginning, which is the International Feature Oscar submission from Georgia.

The company says it intends to continue an editorial line that has included such international successes as Oscar nominees Capernaum and Les Misérables as well as collaborations with auteurs like Ken Loach, Gaspar Noe, Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Dardenne brothers, Hayao Miyazaki, Claire Denis and James Gray while seeking out new talent around the world.