Wild Bunch Reorganizes In France To Reinforce Production/Co-Production Involvement

European film, TV and media group Wild Bunch is moving to strengthen its involvement in production and co-productions in France, placing longtime in-house execs Adeline Fontan Tessaur and Jerome Rougier in charge of the effort. They will respectively continue as Managing Director of Elle Driver and Director of French Theatrical Distribution, and will spearhead acquisitions with a particular focus on co-productions. The first films will be announced in the coming weeks.

The push in France follows similar developments at Wild Bunch subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Spain. Recently appointed COO of Wild Bunch, Marc Gabizon, created and developed the Wild Bunch activity in Germany and is continuing the policy to grow production and co-production in Europe.

Wild Bunch has kept busy with internal shifts and new in-roads over the past year. That includes recently setting key promotions at independent sales subsidiary Wild Bunch International, as well as securing a 35M euro credit line this summer and forming BIM Production in Italy in late 2019.

In France, Wild Bunch Distribution will soon release Nicole Garcia’s Venice competition entry Amants, as well as La Loi De Teheran by Saeed Roustaee, Tokyo Shaking by Olivier Peyon, and Studio Ghibli’s latest, Earwig And The Witch, among others.

Currently on Elle Driver’s sales slate are such titles as Les Choses Qu’On Dit Les Choses Qu’On Fait from Emmanuel Mouret, Our Best Years by Gabriele Muccino, and The Vigil by Keith Thomas.

Wild Bunch TV (Medici: Masters Of Florence, Four Seasons In Havana, The Name Of The Rose, Nudes) remains tasked with series production in France under the responsibility of Gregory Strouk. A new slate will be unveiled soon.