‘Why Women Kill’: Virginia Williams, Jessica Phillips, Eileen Galindo To Recur In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Williams (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen) and Eileen Galindo (The Binge) are set for recurring roles in season 2 of CBS All Access’ original anthology series Why Women Kill. They join previously announced series regulars Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón in the series that hails from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Williams will play Grace, one of the beautiful, wealthy, upscale women who are Rita’s (Parilla) friends and members of the exclusive garden society. Unlike the other members, though, she’s sincere and warm and befriends the outsider, Alma (Tolman).

Phillips will portray Joan, a beautiful, upscale, entitled woman who is a member of a very exclusive garden society lead by Rita (Parilla). She laments that her son is having an affair with a much older woman.

Galindo plays Isabel, Rita’s (Parilla) maid with a bit of an edge, wry and pragmatic. She is well aware that Rita is not only having an affair with a younger man, but had hoped and believed that her elderly husband would be dead by now. On the surface, Isabel is the perfect maid, who helps with the garden party and other chores, but underneath it all she may understand Rita the best.

Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo. The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Williams is coming off her critically praised dual role on Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters. She also recently starred in Fuller House and Charmed. She is repped by Emery Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.

Phillips was most recently seen on Broadway starring as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. On television, she has recurred for the past four seasons as ADA Pippa Cox on NBC’s Law and Order: SVU. Her additional TV credits include Royal Pains, Elementary and Unforgettable. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Soffer/Namoff Entertainment.

Galindo’s other credits include The Binge, All Rise, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. Galindo is repped by Schiowitz Artists Management and Almond Talent.