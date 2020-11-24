‘Why Women Kill’: Cynthia Quiles & Kerry O’Malley To Recur In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Anthology Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Kerry O’Malley and Cynthia Quiles are the latest actors to join the second season of CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill.

O’Malley, who features in TNT’s Snowpiercer, and Quiles, who featured in ABC’s Station 19 and is in NBC’s upcoming comedy Mr. Mayor, join the series in a recurring capacity.

This comes after Deadline revealed last month that Allison Tolman (Emergence) and Nick Frost (Fighting with my Family) were set to star in the CBS All Access anthology series from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

O’Malley plays Mavis, a beautiful, upscale and entitled member of the garden club with a beautiful singing voice. Quiles, who is repped by Citizen Skull Management, plays Brenda, as beautiful and entitled as her friends and another member of Rita’s exclusive garden club.

Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; Marc Webb and Francie Calfo. The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.