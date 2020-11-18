‘White Tiger’ Star Adarsh Gourav Signed By WME & Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners have inked Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, who stars in the upcoming Netflix movie White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopra Jones.

In the movie directed by Ramjn Bahrani, Gourav plays Balram, a poor driver who yearns to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap (watch the trailer below).

Gourav was born in the steel city of Jamshedpur and spent his formative years in Mumbai. He graduated from Narsee Monjee with a Bachelor’s degree and is also an alumnus of The Drama School in Mumbai. He was classically trained in Hindustani Music for more than nine years; and has been a frontman for two progressive metal bands in school and college namely Steepsky and Oak Island. Oak Island has released an EP titled Aliens Cant Jump that has been featured on the show MTV Indies- Never Hide Sounds. He has also worked with music legends such as Illayaraja and Sukhwinder Singh as a playback singer for two Bollywood movies; Black and White and Chal Chalein.

Gourav’s first feature role was in the Karan Johar directed movie My Name is Khan starring Shahrukh Khan and he also starred in the movies Mom and Rukh. Gourav has worked alongside leading actors like Sridevi and Manoj Bajpayee.