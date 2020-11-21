WGA Places Producers Randall Emmett & George Furla On Strike/Unfair List

The WGA West has placed producers Randall Emmett and George Furla and two of the companies they founded on the guild’s Strike/Unfair List “for their failure to comply with an arbitration award” of more than $477,000. The guild says the move comes after their failure to adequately compensate four writers for the work they did on the TV series Pump. Their two companies placed on the Unfair List are Emmett Furia Oasis Films LLC (EFO) and Pumped LLC.

“On September 10, 2020, the arbitrator ordered EFO and Pumped to pay a total of $477,581.34, representing compensation, pension & health contributions and interest due to four writers on the television series Pump,” the guild said. “To date, the writers have not been paid and interest continues to accrue.”

Deadline has reached out to Emmett’s rep for comment but has nto heard back.

The guild noted that its working rules “prohibit members from working for or selling literary material to companies or individuals who are on the Strike/Unfair List.” The two companies are signatory to the guild’s film and TV contract contract.

“According to public sources,” the guild told its members today, “Emmett and Furla are currently producing a number of feature projects, including Exigent, The Pursuit, Axis Sally, Midnight in the Switchgrass and Pieces. If you are currently providing writing services on any of these projects, or have been approached by Emmett, Furla, or EFO about any writing assignment, please contact the Legal Services Department so that we may advise you about working rule compliance.”