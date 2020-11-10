Wentworth Miller Says He Is Done With ‘Prison Break’: “I Just Don’t Want To Play Straight Characters”

If you were waiting for Wentworth Miller to reprise his role as Michael for a revival of the Fox series Prison Break, you’ll be waiting a long time. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he has no plans on returning.

In January during TCA, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said that there was a possibility of a new season of Prison Break. However, if that becomes a reality, Miller made it clear that he would not be involved.

On Instagram, he thanked fans for his support and spoke out against bullying of the LGBTQ community. He went on to talk about the potential of a new season of Prison Break.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote.

He continued, “Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

He understood that the show has a rabid fanbase that was hoping for additional seasons. “I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry,” he said.

He ended the post saying, “If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work. – W.M.”

His Prison Break co-star Dominic Purcell responded: “It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother.”

Sarah Wayne Callies also posted her support on Instagram. “With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I’m voicing my support for that choice,” she wrote. “To all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.”