Well Go USA Acquires ‘Here Are the Young Men’; Dark Star Boards ‘PVT Chat’; Gravitas Nabs ‘Take Me To Tarzana’ – Film Briefs

Well Go USA Entertainment has closed a deal for the North American distribution to Arclight Films’ Here Are the Young Men, an Irish teen drama starring Travis Fimmel (Ridley Scott’s HBO MAX series Raised by Wolves, History Channel’s Vikings), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones, 1917), Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, Animal Kingdom), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, A24’s The Witch), and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Sing Street, Vikings). Slated to be released in 2021, the pic is based on the acclaimed novel by Rob Doyle. Eoin Macken directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Doyle.

St in 2003, the film details the last summer of three Dublin high school graduates—aimless Matthew (Chapman), his charismatic yet deranged friend Kearney (Cole) and their precocious friend Rez (Walsh-Peelo)—as they embark on an epic binge to celebrate a future without limits. But when they witness a catastrophic accident, the incident sends them spiraling, forcing each to grapple with the most daunting challenge of their lives: facing the demons inside.

Hail Mary Pictures’ Richard Bolger (Cardboard Gangsters) and Union Entertainment Group’s Noah C Haeussner (Arctic) produced the pic with Foton Pictures, Paul W.S. Anderson, Andrew Davies Gans, Conor Barry, Michael Raimondi, Emerson Machtus, Carlos Cuscó, Dearbhla Regan and Gary Shortall are serving as executive producers.

ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Signature Entertainment acquired the international distribution rights in the UK and Ireland, with plans to release the film day-and-date in Q2 of next year. Irish distributor Wildcard Distribution will manage the theatrical release of the film in Ireland.

Dark Star Pictures has secured the North American distribution rights to PVT Chat, the Ben Hozie-helmed psycho-sexual thriller starring Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) and Peter Vack (M.F.A.). The film had its World Premiere at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival and will get a theatrical release in January 2021 followed by a VOD/Digital release in February. The pic tells the story of Jack (Vack) an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet (Fox) – a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street. Buddy Duress (Good Time) and Keith Poulson (Her Smell) round out the cast. Dark Star’s president Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with producer Oliver David.

Gravitas Ventures has picked up worldwide distribution rights to Take Me To Tarzana, a comedy starring Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Samantha Robinson (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Andrew Creer (Netflix’s You). Maceo Greenberg makes his feature directorial debut with this film, which he also wrote. It follows Miles (Creer) and Jane (Robinson) who, after they learn their lecherous boss has been secretly recording the women in the office, hatch a plan to take him down, enlisting the help of Jameson (Bennett), a trust fund party-boy and an occasional friend of Miles. Their mundane 9-to-5 becomes much more than an HR headache as they come into possession of Teleplex’s true nefarious business model and are forced into a climactic showdown with its maniacal, Tarzan-obsessed CEO. Maria Conchita Alonso, Oliver Cooper, Kahyun Kim, Owen Harn, Bob Wiltfong, and Desiree Staples co-star. The pic will be available in select theaters and on digital and cable platforms on February 19. Aaron Brenner, Maceo Greenberg, and Reiko Napier produced, while Ahmed Jumaa Alhosani from Reaya Investments served as executive producer. Gravitas’ Nick Royak negotiated the acquisition deal with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.