Webtoon Launches Production Arm Webtoon Studios, Sets Partnerships With Vertigo Entertainment, Bound Entertainment & Rooster Teeth

EXCLUSIVE: The world’s largest digital comic publisher Webtoon is expanding with its newly launched production division Webtoon Studios. The new production arm connects Webtoon’s huge library of titles and creators with entertainment platforms including film, television, interactive entertainment, licensing and merchandising.

“Today marks a huge step for Webtoon,” CEO Ken Kim said. “Webcomics have grown into a cultural phenomenon over the past 15 years – especially for younger generations. This is another important step in building a greater bridge from our creator’s works on Webtoon to film, TV and beyond.”

Taylor Grant, SVP of IP development: “Webtoon IP has had a tremendously successful track record in other mediums. Recent global hits, Tower of God, Noblesse and The God of High School, all released in 2020, showcase how beloved our series are around the world.”

Related Story 'Lore Olympus': Webtoon And The Jim Henson Company Will Partner For YA Animated Series

Webtoon has formed partnerships with companies like The Jim Henson Company as well as Crunchyroll. The platform revealed today that they are expanding its partnerships with Vertigo Entertainment (IT, The Lego Movie) and will team with Samuel Ha’s Bound Entertainment (Snowpiercer, Okja) for a live-action sci-fi series. Webtoon will also collaborate with Rooster Teeth Studios, which will serve as both the animation studio and co-producer of a supernatural-themed action series.

With access to thousands of comic series read by over 67 million monthly readers, Webtoon Studios will partner with our pool of talented artists and writers to build franchises across all media platforms.

Grant continued, “Webtoon Studios represents an important next phase in our evolution as a true multi-platform company. This is a bold investment by Webtoon in both our incredible community of webcomic creators as well as our partners. With multiple deals currently in the works with major studios, producers and production companies, we’ll have much more exciting news to share in the coming months.”

WebtoonStudios.com is also set to launch an online portal that provides updated information on Webtoon IP in development, stats on readership, upcoming projects, as well as a browsable portfolio. The current online portfolio is a small sampling of projects that are available or in active development and will be updated monthly.

Webtoon features a wide array of web-based comics that spans several genres including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. The platform originally launched in South Korea in 2004 before reaching the U.S. in 2004. It has served as a home for thousands of creator-owned series with episodes updating daily.

Webtoon Studios recently signed with Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Lit Entertainment Group for representation.