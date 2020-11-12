‘Watchmen’ Writer Cord Jefferson Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Cord Jefferson, who recently won an Emmy for his work on HBO’s Watchmen, has struck an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

The executive story editor and writer, who penned the episode This Extraordinary Being with Damon Lindelof that won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, has closed an exclusive multi-year deal with the studio.

It marks his first overall studio pact.

Jefferson, who was a writer on NBC’s The Good Place and Netflix’s Master of None, will develop and produce dramas, comedies, longform and unscripted series with Warner Bros. He will aim to develop projects for HBO Max, HBO and other WarnerMedia platforms as well as external streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, and the broadcast networks.

In addition to credits on Succession and The Nightly Show, he served as the west coast editor at Gawker for two years and has written for publications including The New York Times, ESPN Magazine and Good Magazine.

He made waves earlier this year when accepting his Emmy, alongside Lindelof, by thanking his therapist. “I am a different man than I was two years ago. I love you. You have changed my life in many ways. Therapy should be free in this country,” he said.

Jefferson is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.