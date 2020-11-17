WarnerMedia Unveils UK Team & Structure; John Stanley Set To Exit After 14 Years

Polly Cochrane, recently set as Country Manager for WarnerMedia UK & Ireland, today announced her leadership team comprising Alison Morris, Neil Marshall, Rachel Wakley, Alex Lewis, Allan Stenhouse and Charlie Cubbon.

The studio today also announced John Stanley’s decision to leave the company next year after 14 years at the helm of Warner Bros.’ home entertainment operation in UK, Ireland, Spain and Nordics. He will step down from his day-to-day management responsibilities at the end of this month and will stay on until the end of June 2021 on a series of transition projects.

WarnerMedia is set to shed thousands of jobs this year as it adjusts to the COVID challenge and shifting viewing habits. A shakeup in the Warner Bros ranks has included the impending exits of global marketing chief Blair Rich, as we revealed last week, and long-time UK chief Josh Berger, as we revealed last month.

Related Story HBO Max Lands Amazon Fire TV Carriage Deal, Ending Six-Month Drought

In terms of the new UK structure, Alison Morris, who currently oversees the distribution of Warner Bros., Turner, HBO, and HBO Max content, will now lead a newly formed TV & Digital Distribution group which also includes home video digital distribution. She will also integrate Turner affiliate and ad sales into this combined team, working closely with respective leaders Riccardo Donato and Andrew Mallandaine.

Neil Marshall will continue to lead theatrical film distribution, and now also takes on local film production, supported by Patrick Strafford, as well as assuming oversight for all operations in Ireland.

Rachel Wakley, who currently oversees consumer products and experiences, will expand her remit to encompass physical video and physical and digital games sales, bringing the company’s entire physical business across all retail and e-commerce channels under her purview.

Alex Lewis will continue to lead film and games marketing. Lewis recently added digital and data strategy and media and brand partnerships as well as games to her remit and will now oversee the marketing of film catalogue in addition to her existing responsibilities for new release film.

Allan Stenhouse will continue to lead TV marketing, having recently taken on Turner and HBO Home Video marketing and TV distribution support in addition to the Warner Bros. content he continues to manage. Lewis and Stenhouse will continue to jointly oversee creative services and franchise management for the UK & Ireland.

Charlie Cubbon will lead on commercial development for the UK & Ireland region, and will also oversee a newly formed central commercial planning team as well as the long-term strategy on games. He will continue to oversee supply chain.

Polly Cochrane commented: “I am excited to bring together such an outstanding group of executives each of whom is testament to the great talent we have within the company. As we integrate the commercial and group marketing activities of our Warner Bros. businesses and our entertainment networks, we will benefit from their passion for our product, astute thinking and proven desire to push new boundaries.”

She added: “We are sad to see John leave WarnerMedia after so many years of exceptional service but are pleased and grateful he has agreed to stay on until the end of June next year to help us transition our home video integration efforts.”

Cochrane has been with WarnerMedia for 11 years and previously served as Executive Vice President and Group Marketing Director, Warner Bros UK and Ireland, and Chief Marketing Officer, Harry Potter Global Franchise Development.