WarnerMedia Unveils New-Look Leadership Team For India, Southeast Asia & Korea

WarnerMedia International has confirmed its new-look organization and leadership team across India, Southeast Asia and Korea.

The reshuffle combines the pre-existing WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (comprising the legacy Turner and HBO businesses) with Warner Bros. (Theatrical Distribution, TV Syndication, Home Entertainment as well as Consumer Products, Gaming and Location Based Entertainment).

As part of the reshuffle, Siddharth Jain, SVP and MD South Asia, and Jessica Kam, SVP of Original Productions – Entertainment, are leaving the company.

The new-look teams are as follows:

Lines of Business

Yasmin Zahid heads up Affiliate & B2B Distribution for all WarnerMedia linear TV networks including HBO channels, CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, POGO, Warner TV and Oh!K, as well as lead B2B carriage partnerships for the HBO GO streaming service.

David Simonsen continues to lead the development of HBO GO in Southeast Asia. He will work closely with Johannes Larcher’s global HBO Max team to lay the foundation for its future launch

Jae Chang heads up TV Distribution and Home Entertainment overseeing all physical and digital distribution licensing for all WarnerMedia content in the region.

Vikram Sharma takes charge of Consumer Products, Advertising and Partnerships leading both the licensing & merchandising business for all WarnerMedia IP, brands and franchises, as well as the advertising sales business for all WarnerMedia brands on all platforms linear and digital.

A new lead for Theatrical Distribution is being identified. In the meantime, all country managing directors will report directly into Clement Schwebig

Functions

Magdalene Ew takes charge of the company’s consolidated Entertainment pillar including all HBO channels, Warner TV and Oh!K as well as 鼎级剧场 (Ding Ji Theatre) in China. She will also oversee all Entertainment original productions in the region, including HBO Asia Originals.

Athreyan Sundararajan leads an integrated Group Marketing team for all WarnerMedia business, including advertising and distribution sales trade, consumer and brand as well as theatrical. Creative Services and Social Media will also report into him.

Shonali Bedi heads up Strategy and Operations including all transformation initiatives in the region and also takes on expanded responsibilities for Research and Insights.

Leslie Lee continues to lead all the Kids brands for WarnerMedia across Asia Pacific, including India, Southeast Asia and Korea.