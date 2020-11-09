Warner Bros TV Group President And Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian To Exit

Lisa Gregorian, Warner Bros Television Group’s president and chief marketing officer, is exiting at the end of the year, WarnerMedia said Monday. She had served in those roles since May 2010 and has been at the company more than three decades.

Karen Miller, currently EVP Creative Services, will absorb some of Gregorian’s duties after her exit, including leading Marketing Operations and Creative Services for the TV group. Miller will report to Channing Dungey, the incoming WBTV chairman who begins next year.

It’s the latest big executive move for WBTV, after president Susan Rovner exited in September (she landed a big role at NBCUniversal last month). Dungey came over from Netflix in October to succeed Peter Roth, who is exiting the studio after 22 years.

Warner Bros Television Group is part of WarnerMedia’s Studios and Networks Group, now overseen by Ann Sarnoff. The division also includes the WB Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max, DC, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Wizarding World and consumer products, experiences and gaming units.

“Lisa shared that she feels this is the right time for her to leave Warner Bros., her professional home for more than 30 years,” said Sarnoff, chair and CEO of the Studios and Networks Group, in an announcement today. “She’s had an incredible career here and has been responsible for some of the industry’s most creative, most innovative marketing activations – from Warner Bros.’ legendary LA Screenings to the most talked-about Comic-Con events to Friends 25th Anniversary to this summer’s DC FanDome, where she co-led the team that created and executed this virtual fan event drawing more than 22 million visitors. I thank her for her dedication and contributions to the company and wish her the very best in what I know will be an exciting next chapter.”

Gregorian began her association with Warner Bros in 1986 when she joined Lorimar Telepictures (the company was later acquired by WB). Her previous WB roles included Director, International Home Video & Caribbean Television, and Director, International Research & Pre-Sale Marketing. As president and CMO, she led the studio’s global TV marketing unit, including creative services, distribution marketing, social, brand integrations and publicity, also working work cross-divisionally with DC, Warner Bros Home Entertainment, Warner Bros Consumer Products, The CW, WarnerMedia and AT&T.

Before being upped at WBTVG, she was SVP Warner Bros. Television Creative Services. She later was promoted to SVP Marketing, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution and VP International Marketing & Research.

“My three decades at Warner Bros working with extraordinarily talented colleagues, storytellers, talent and clients from around the globe and with a kick-ass marketing team have been amazing and a dream come true,” she said today. “I’m so grateful to Peter Roth, Jeffrey Schlesinger and Ann Sarnoff for their support and look forward to the future where I am sure I will continue to be an uber fan of Warner Bros.’ TV series.”

Miller has been leading the day-to-day operations of the Warner Bros Television Group’s Creative Services department, overseeing the conceptualization and design of all print and on-air advertising and promotional materials for the studio’s worldwide television marketing, sales and publicity initiatives. She began her tenure at Warner Bros as Art Director for the Warner Bros International Television division.

“For two decades, Karen has been the creative executive behind some of the most dynamic, innovative and brilliant marketing campaigns,” said Gregorian. “We are all so excited about the leadership role she will now play for our TV Marketing Group, continuing with her legacy of eye-catching, award-winning work.”

Variety had the Gregorian news first today.