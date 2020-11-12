‘WandaVision’: Disney+’s Marvel Series Gets 2021 Premiere Date

WandaVision, the first series from Marvel Studios to launch on Disney+, will premiere on Jan. 15, 2021 on the streaming service. There was an anticipation that we’d see WandaVision as soon as December, but it appears that Disney+ is spacing out new product during the pandemic, particularly with the Christmas Day drop of Pixar’s Soul and the mid-December wrap-up of Mandalorian season 2.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn also star.

The events of WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The series trailer dropped during the Primetime Emmys and in the 24 hours following racked up 53M views online, which is a record amount of traffic for any streaming service trailer.

The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.