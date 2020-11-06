SAG-AFTRA Wins Arbitration & Confidential Settlement With ‘The Walking Dead’ For Reuse Of Stunt Clips

SAG-AFTRA has won an arbitration and confidential settlement with the producers of The Walking Dead over compensation due to stunt performers for the reuse of clips from the show in which they appeared. Some of those stunt personnel are unidentifiable in the clips, however, and the union is asking the stunt community for help in identifying them so that they can be paid.

SAG-AFTRA and the show’s producer reached the confidential settlement agreement based on an audit of scenes reused in the “In Memoriam” segment of Talking Dead from February 29, 2016, through the present. The union says its auditors discovered and reviewed reused clips that contained identifiable stunts and performers, noting that all of the stunt performers identified in the clips are being compensated at their day pay rates plus late payments for each clip. Under terms of the agreement, individual checks will be sent to SAG-AFTRA on or before November 20, and after verification that the full amount has been paid, the union will mail the checks to the performers.

In a message to their members, SAG-AFTRA said: “We are sending out this communication because the union’s auditors also found clips with an identifiable stunt, but where not all stunt performers in the scene were identifiable. Because of this circumstance, SAG-AFTRA negotiated as part of the agreement an opportunity for the ‘unidentified’ stunt performers to come forward to SAG-AFTRA and identify themselves in any such clips. Because the agreement was reached before September 30, 2020, the earnings can be counted toward SAG-AFTRA Health Plan eligibility for 2021.”

SAG-AFTRA is urging stunt performers to contact the union and the producers’ representative if they have relevant information to prove that they are the unidentified performers featured in the reused clips.