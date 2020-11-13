‘Walker’: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Landi Joins the CW’s ‘Texas Ranger’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Landi (Grey’s Anatomy) is set for a recurring role opposite Keegan Allen and Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, from Rideback and CBS Studios.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

Landi will play Bret, Liam’s (Allen) fiancé. Bret is genuinely in love with Liam – but he thinks Manhattan is the place to be, and that he and Liam should lead a swellegant life where the only horses are in Central Park.

2020 The CW Pilots & Series Orders

The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Rideback.

Landi portrays Dr. Nico Kim on Grey’s Anatomy and next can be seen in a role on NBC’s Connecting, opposite Preacher Lawson and Otmara Marrero. Landi is repped by Buchwald and Asian Cinema Entertainment.