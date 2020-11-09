Voltage Pictures Selling Foreign On YA Romance Pic ‘Finding You’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures is launching international sales on filmmaker Brian Baugh’s romance movie Finding You at AFM. The pic is set for a theatrical release via Roadside Attractions in early 2021.

The pic, shot throughout Ireland with pickups in NYC and LA, stars Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, Katherine McNamara, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Judith Hoag, Patrick Bergin, Tom Everett Scott and Academy Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave.

Voltage

Finding You follows aspiring violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid), who travels to a coastal village in Ireland for a semester abroad following an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory. At the B&B run by her host family, Finley encounters heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is filming another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. A romance sparks between the unlikely couple, igniting a journey of discovery and inspiration for both Finley and Beckett. However, when the pressures of Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

Finding You comes from Red Sky Studios, Nook Lane Entertainment and MK1 Studios. Producers are Ken Carpenter, Julie Ryan, Stephen Preston and Brian Baugh, Executive producers are Mike Roman and Julian Reid.

“YA romance is a genre we and our international partners know like the back of our hand, making us perfectly positioned to capitalize on the full potential on this special film internationally,” said Voltage President and COO Jonathan Deckter. “As we’ve seen before, audiences turn out in droves for this type of smart, edgy coming-of-age romance, so we’re thrilled to add this highly commercial prospect to our AFM slate.”

Voltage has had great success in the YA romance space with the After franchise, the first installment of the Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford movie, grossing over $70M worldwide last year and its sequel, After We Collided raking in over $50M since it opened in select markets on Sept. 2. Voltage also sold out worldwide on the YA novel adaptation Words on Bathroom Walls, starring Charlie Plummer when it presented to buyers at the virtual Marche du Film.

Finding You joins the Voltage sales slate including the political biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, the action-thriller The Marksman starring Liam Neeson, the upcoming third and fourth installments of the After franchise and the horror-thriller The Seventh Day starring Guy Pearce.