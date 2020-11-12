Vivica A. Fox Joins UMC Relationship Drama ‘Stuck With You’

EXCLUSIVE: Empire star Vivica A. Fox has found a new kingdom – joining UMC relationship drama Stuck With You.

Fox, who played Cookie Lyon’s sister Candace in the Fox soap, will recur in the second season of the series, which launched earlier this year on the AMC Networks-backed streamer.

The drama stars K.C. Undercover’s Tammy Townsend and Queen Sugar’s Timon Kyle Durrett as Candace and Luvell, an unhappily married celebrity couple that struggles with being the face of #relationshipgoals while living separate lives behind closed doors.

Fox will play Terry Parker, an entertainment industry mogul who, along with her husband, Blu Parker, played by Beyond the Lights’ Isaac Keys, co-author a new hit relationship book that challenges the spotlight once held by Candace and Luvell.

Created by Patricia Cuffie-Jones, Stuck With You has also added, Reneé Lawless, who stars in Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, as Charlotte Reed, a well-respected Hollywood vet and former manager to Luvell who’s determined to get him back to work and at the top of his acting game.

AJ Johnson, Jessica Obilom, Terrence Green, Tiffany Black, Monti Washington, D. Woods, and Shanice all return for the new season, which is currently in production.

Stuck With You is written, directed, and executive produced by Patricia Cuffie-Jones through her Diverge Entertainment production arm. Brenton Earley serves as co-producer.

Season two is slated for a spring 2021 premiere.

“In season one of Stuck With You, audiences followed along the dysfunctional rollercoaster ride that is CandyLuv as they figured out how to move forward with their troubled marriage,” said Brett Dismuke, Chief Content Officer of UMC. “Now with the addition of The Parkers to the storyline for season two, viewers are in for a whole new level of drama as these two celebrity couples battle it out for the #relationshipgoals title.”

Patricia Cuffie-Jones added, “The new additions to this season will take the lives of our characters as we know them and flip them completely upside down. From first introductions to rekindling old flames, morals will be tested and temptations heightened as The Parkers give our protagonists a run for their money. I’ve been a fan of Vivica’s forever and I’m honored to have her join our cast and bring in a new level of flavor that will have audiences in for quite the ride.”