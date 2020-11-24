Alexandria City’s T.C. Williams High School in Virginia, known for being the subject of Disney’s 2000 football drama Remember The Titans, is set to undergo a name change.

This week, members of the Alexandria City School Board in Virginia voted 9-0 in favor of changing the names of both T.C. Williams High School and Matthew Maury Elementary School. The first educational institute takes its name from Thomas Chambliss Williams, a former Alexandria City Public Schools superintendent who strongly opposed the 1954 Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education and any notions of desegregation. During his time as superintendent, Williams claimed that Black students “learned differently” than their white peers and must be separated from them.

The second high school takes it name from an oceanographer who had served in the Confederate Army and attempted to negotiate a slave trade with Brazil following the Civil War.

The overwhelming vote to change the names is estimated to cost about $325,000, but upholding the institution’s claim to fame as a historic ground for acceptance may be priceless.

In the Disney film directed by Boaz Yakin, Denzel Washington starred as the real-life iconic T.C Williams High football coach Herman Boone. Initially assigned to coach the school’s Black team, he deals with his own experiences with racial tensions and integrates the school’s Black and white Titans and leads them to a state championship. The real Boone died in December 2019.

Remember Tthe Titans, which also starred Will Patton, Wood Harris, Ryan Hurst, Donald Faison and Ryan Gosling, won multiple awards including at the Black Reel Awards, BMI Film & TV Awards and the BET Awards in 2001.

The Alexandria City School Board has yet to decide on a new name for the high school.