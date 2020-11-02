Victoria Summer Dives Into Indie Biopic ‘Vindication Swim’ From Director Elliott Hasler

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Summer, who played Julie Andrews in Saving Mr. Banks, has joined the cast of the indie biopic Vindication Swim directed by UK filmmaker Elliott Hasler (WWII: The Long Road Home).

Based on a true story, Vindication Swim follows Mercedes Gleitze (Kirsten Callaghan), who in 1927 became the first British woman to swim the English Channel. The film portrays Mercedes’ struggle in overcoming both the cold waters of the English Channel and the patriarchal society of 1920s England. However, after a rival comes forward claiming to have accomplished the same feat, Mercedes is forced into battle to retain her record and her legacy.

Summer will step into the role of the aforementioned rival swimmer, Edith Gade, who comes forward in an attempt to usurp Mercedes’ record.

Vindication Swim also features veteran British actor John Locke (Darkest Hour, The Favourite) as Mercedes’ troubled coach Harold Best. The pic will also be scored by Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated composer Daniel Clive McCallum.

In addition to Saving Mr. Banks, Summer has appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction and the WWI action film Game of Aces. She arrives late to the project which began shooting in the UK back in August 2019. Production was shut down due to COVID-19 but has since reopened.

Summer is repped by ML International Talent. Hasler is repped by Relsah Productions.