Victoria Lacoste Signs With Manager Benoit Poinsallé For Representation In U.S. & France

EXCLUSIVE: Brand heiress and actress-producer Victoria Lacoste has signed with manager Benoit Poinsallé for representation in the U.S. and France.

Lacoste is soon due to star with Issy Knopfler (Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men) in short film Silent Lies and is also producing a music video with French rapper-actor Joey Starr and iconic French folk singer Dani.

Lacoste’s Edelweiss Film Productions most recently made 2020 short film The Fourth Wall with Jean-Marc Barr, Jacqueline Bell, Lizzie Brochere and Roby Schinasi. The film picked up the HollyShorts Best Horror prize earlier this year. In development are features including English-language title Nothing But Love, which is being co-produced with Jean-Marc Barr and Pascal Arnold’s Toloda banner, and a TV series spinoff of Lacoste’s horror-comedy short Asking For A Friend.

Poinsallé, who also reps actors including Nora Arnezeder, Cesar Domboy and Romann Berrux, said: “The world is becoming smaller by the day, which is why I am only interested in representing those with international appeal. Victoria (Lacoste) not only has that appeal, she also possesses a rare, holistic perspective to the craft as a whole. This is essential to thriving in today’s new entertainment landscape.”

Lacoste, whose output so far has been focused in genre, added: “Being covered in gallons of blood is a dramatic departure from the world I’m from and I think that’s why it’s so attractive and why I’m so driven. When I decide to do something, I go all-in. In some ways, I feel as though I have to prove my talent more than others just to justify my decision to foray into film, as well as to overcome any assumptions that may be made from my last name. But over time, I’ve come to see this as a benefit. When one is underestimated, one often over-delivers.”

French clothing brand Lacoste, recognised by its green crocodile logo, was bought by Swiss group Maus Frere in 2012 in a deal which valued the company at $1.3BN.