ViacomCBS-Morena Films Deal; Mueller Investigation Series; BBC Studios Writer Comp; E4 Commission; Shooting Stars Jury — Global Briefs

ViacomCBS International & Morena Films Ink Dramedy Deal

ViacomCBS International Studios and leading Spanish production company Morena Films has struck a co-development deal for dramedy TV series The Kellys. Hector Lozano (Merlí, Merlí. Sapere Aude) will be creator and showrunner of the series about a group of cleaners in a Spanish coastal hotel. “The Kellys is set to be a high-quality production with great international potential, and Morena Films is the perfect partner for the project. We are thrilled to have Hector Lozano on board for this dramedy about strong women, which touches on universal themes such as personal and labor dignity, and love amidst hardship”, said Laura Abril, Senior Vice President VIS EMEA & Asia.

Buffalo 8 Limited Series Based On Mueller Investigation Memoir

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based Buffalo 8 Productions is in development on a limited TV series based on the memoir Kompromat: My Story From Trump to Mueller and USSR to USA, by Giorgi Rtskhiladze. Rtskhiladze found himself under the microscope for his work trying to build a Trump Tower in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi. The deal fell apart, with Rtskhiladze and his partners planning to sue Trump, but that wasn’t what attracted Robert Mueller’s investigation. It was a text Rtskhiladze sent to Michael Cohen in October 2016 about “some tapes from Russia” that would turn his life upside down, taking him before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and into the Mueller Report itself. Misidentified by the report as a ‘Russian businessman’, Rtskhiladze would watch his professional life crumble and his personal life pushed to breaking point through guilt by association. Buffalo 8’s Kyle Ryan and Grady Craig are currently developing Kompromat to be produced in 2021.

BBC Studios Launches New Writer Competition

BBC Studios and Thousand Films, a new writer venture set up by Charles Dawson, the commercial director at Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films, have launched a writing competition. A Thousand Stories will help writers from under-represented groups in the UK take the first steps in a career as a professional TV writer. The winner will work with executive producer John Yorke, who will guide them through creating a treatment, while BAFTA-winner Aysha Rafaele will also support as a mentor. The competition is open for submissions from today until December 15. Click here for more details.

E4 Supersizes ‘Married at First Sight’

Channel 4’s youth network E4 has commissioned a supersized sixth season of the UK version of Married at First Sight. The show will return for a 20-part run next year as complete strangers tie the knot within minutes of meeting for the first time. The format is made by Red Arrow Studios-owned CPL Productions and originally aired on Channel 4. Married at First Sight’s move to E4 follows the success of the Australian version, which became the channel’s biggest non-scripted show since 2018 and was the most-watched show on streamer All 4 this summer.

European Shooting Stars Jury

The jury for the 2021 edition of European Shooting Stars, the talent showcase held at Berlin Film Festival, has been confirmed. It will be comprised of Kosovan director Antoneta Kastrati, American casting director Cassandra Han and Danish producer René Ezra. They will select 10 up-and-coming actors who will be announced in mid-January and presented during the Berlinale in February.