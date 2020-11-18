ViacomCBS Hit With Another Round Of Layoffs -100 Jobs Cut Across Combined Company

ViacomCBS has been hit with another round of job cuts as layoffs and restructuring continue across big media and entertainment companies.

A person familiar with the situation said some 100 staffers are impacted across the combined company. The move is part of a streamlining and cost cutting push announced when Viacom and CBS merged last December. The layoffs started in January and there have been a few rounds, with the latest hitting creative and advertising as well as joint services like legal and finance.

In May, ViacomCBS initiated a round of post-merger layoffs across all parts of the company but primarily hitting divisions within the CBS Entertainment Group. The was was part of a restructuring of various operations at CBS as part of the integration with Viacom, as well as nod to changes in the business including those related to COVID-19.

ViacomCBS, led by CEO Bob Bakish had targeted $750 million in synergies from the combination.

Layoffs are rampant across the industry from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia to Walt Disney to NBCUniversal.

