VFX Stalwart DNEG Appoints Paul Salvini As Global Chief Technology Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Interstellar and First Man VFX firm DNEG has appointed Paul Salvini as Global Chief Technology Officer.

Salvini will be responsible for “developing a new and innovative technology vision for the company”, managing its global technology and R&D teams and overseeing technology initiatives across all of its key strands: visual effects for film and episodic content, feature animation, stereo conversion, virtual production and its ReDefine division.

Outgoing CTO Graham Jack, who has been with the company since 2002, is said to be assisting with the transition.

DNEG, which operates in the U.S., UK, India and Canada, employs more than 7,000 people.

Based in Canada, Salvini has more than 25 years of experience in C-Suite roles, including 15 years as CTO at SideFX, where he oversaw the development of industry-standard visual effects and animation software tool Houdini from beta onwards.

He also spent several years as CTO of audiovisual technology firm Christie Digital, where he was a key member of the global executive team, providing strategic and technical direction to the company’s 1,500 employees across 18 countries as well as conducting research into display systems in order to secure early IP for the company.

Most recently, Salvini was CEO of The Accelerator Centre, a not-for-profit business accelerator that provides mentorship and support for technology start-ups.

Salvini said: “Technology and science is playing an ever-more important role in the art and creativity of storytelling. I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a hand in many firsts during my career in the entertainment industry – from enabling collaboration for a newly emerging global talent-base of artists and technicians, to the development of software and processes that have fundamentally changed what is possible to achieve digitally. I feel that we are on the cusp of the next big change in our industry, and it is an honour for me to have the opportunity to explore the possibilities with a global leader of the caliber of DNEG.”

DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra added: “Paul has a huge breadth of technical, academic and managerial experience and an entrepreneurial edge which makes him the perfect addition to our senior team as we begin the next phase of DNEG’s journey.

“His industry credentials speak for themselves, and his academic and professional experience in fostering technical innovation, guiding research and development, mentoring creators and securing and commercializing IP reflects and supports our ambitions as we move forward in a very changed industry landscape.

“If 2020 has done anything, it has proven the need for more innovation, more flexibility and new ways of thinking in order to continue offering the highest levels of quality and support to our filmmaking clients. With Paul’s strategic vision and direction, and our aspiration to be the very best in everything that we do, we are building a spirit of innovation that will rewrite ‘what’s next’ for our industry.”