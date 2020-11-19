Vertical Entertainment Acquires TIFF Drama ‘Akilla’s Escape’

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has snatched up the U.S. distribution rights to Akilla’s Escape, Charles Officer’s crime drama which had its world premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival and now has a planned release for Q2 of next year.

Saul Williams (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) stars as Akilla Brown, an urban child-soldier who captures a fifteen-year-old Jamaican boy in the aftermath of an armed robbery. Over one grueling night, Akilla confronts a cycle of generational violence he thought he had escaped.

Thamela Mpumlwana (Star Trek: Discovery), Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast (Marathon + Black Bodies), and Vic Mensa (The Birth of a Nation) co-star.

Officer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Wendy “Motion” Brathwaite, also produced the pic with Jake Yanowski. Executive producers are Martin F. Katz, Karen Wookey, and Michael A. Levine.

“Charles Officer’s daring vision and the thoroughly affecting performances from the entire cast make Akilla’s Escape a boldly entertaining film. We couldn’t be prouder to be partnering with this talented filmmaking team to share with US audiences,” said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Vertical Entertainment on the US release of Akilla’s Escape. With a proven track record of distributing bold and visionary films, and a team committed to supporting diverse creators. We are grateful for this opportunity to share our work with American audiences,” Officer and Yanowski said in a joint statement.

Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Pip Ngo from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmaker.