Van Morrison, Eric Clapton Team For New Song That Looks To Help Struggling Musicians

AP

No good deed goes unpunished, as the saying goes. Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are finding that out today, as their effort to support musicians affected by the pandemic is drawing backlash.

Clapton and Morrison have teamed for Stand and Deliver, a new song that decries Covid-19 lockdowns. The track will be available on December 4. Proceeds are going to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which helps struggling musicians.

Morrison also has a Save Live Music campaign. He has been critical of the worldwide lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, releasing other songs calling those who impose the lockdowns “facists” and “bullies.”

The usual Twitter chirping complaints have surfaced, accusing the pair of not understanding the government’s proclamations of a crisis and the urgent need to wear a mask and/or stay home.

